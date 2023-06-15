Jeff Green, Deandre Jordan and Ish Smith might have played a combined average of just 4.53 minutes per game in the Denver Nuggets NBA Finals win, but hey – they're still NBA Champions, and they're more than happy to let the world know all about it.

At the Nuggets championship parade on Thursday following their five-game defeat of the Miami Heat, the three of them rocked matching shirts and singlets. On them, the three veterans carry duffel bags filled with cash, and of course, a Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy.

Ish Smith, Jeff Green and DeAndre Jordan sporting some custom-made shirts during the Nuggets championship parade today 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E2z0UEqt4U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 15, 2023

Though Jeff Green was the only member of the trio to play any sort of meaningful minutes in the playoffs, it's hard to begrudge any of these individuals from celebrating as though they won the Finals MVP. Each of them has had an incredibly long journey to becoming an NBA champion, with Green 36 years of age and both Smith and Jordan 34.

Deandre Jordan had the longest stint on any team of these players, having represented the Los Angeles Clippers for ten seasons at the beginning of his career during the Lob City days. Since then, however, he's been shopped around endlessly. He has played for no less than seven teams on his journey, and that's the lowest number of this trio by a fair margin. For Green, the Nuggets are team number 11, while Ish Smith has put on the uniform of nearly half the team's in the NBA at 13.

The careers of each of them might be meandering towards a close, but for the time being, they're NBA champions – and they're enjoying every minute of it.