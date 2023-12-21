Nikola Jokic will be a global face of a Chinese sporting goods brand.

The Denver Nuggets have had a stellar start to the 2023-24 NBA season. The Nuggets are 18-10 and sit third in the Western Conference. Of course, Nikola Jokic has played an integral role in Denver's success. The superstar found more success after news broke of his deal with 361 Degrees, a Chinese sporting goods brand.

Nikola Jokic Nuggets' dominance brings him the opportunity for a unique sponsorship

Jokic signed a multi-year signature shoe deal with 361 Degrees, per Nick DePaula. The Nuggets superstar will become a leading global face of the Chinese brand.

Jokic's move to sign with 361 is unique and it should yield great results for him. NBA players have gone on a wave of signing with nonconventional shoe brands over conventionally popular brands like Nike.

In October, Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid signed with Skechers, who was just starting a new basketball division. Furthermore, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball chose to sign with Puma.

A player of Jokic's caliber will command success no matter what company he signs with.

The 28-year-old is continuing to show why he is a perennial MVP candidate. Jokic averages 26.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game so far during the 23-24 season. In addition, he is shooting 53.8% from the field. His play has helped the Nuggets to a top record in the West.

Denver is coming off a 113-104 win against the Toronto Raptors. Jokic led the team with 31 points and 15 rebounds. The Nuggets are looking to go on another streak, but they have fierce competition giving them a run for their money.

Nikola Jokic will continue to play his heart out as he tries to lead his team back to the NBA Finals.