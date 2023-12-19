The 2023 NBA Finals Champion took a few creative routes to create a solid player build.

Denver Nuggets Point Guard Jamal Murray took some time to share his NBA 2K24 MyPlayer build online for other players to use. You might expect a build similar to Murray in terms of heigh, weight, and other physical traits. However, the 2023 NBA Finals Champion took a few creative routes to create a solid player build. Without further ado, let's check out the Jamal Murray NBA 2K24 MyPLAYER Build.

Jamal Murray Breaks Down NBA 2K24 Build In New Video

In a recent video created by Bleacher Report, Denver Nuggets PG Jamal Murray shared and broke down his MyPLAYER Build. Overall, he showed the exact height, weight, wingspan, and actual point breakdown to show how he dispersed his stats. Here's how it looked:

Position: PG

Height: 6'6″

Weight: 230 lbs

Wingspan: 6'7″

When it came down to the actual stats, he focused on the following:

Close Shot – 71

Driving Layup – 91

Driving Dunk –

Standing Dunk –

Post Control – 30

Mid-Range Shot – 71

Three-Point Shot – 86

Free Throw – 71

Pass Accuracy – 91

Ball Handle – 91

Speed With Ball – 83

Interior Defense – 50

Perimeter Defense – 64

Steal – 91

Block –

Offensive Rebound – 38

Defensive Rebound –

Speed – 86

Acceleration – 83

Strength – 90

Vertical – 56

Stamina – 96

“I want to have great handle, Speed with ball is a must” Murray said. Additionally he made sure to increase his Steal to 91 to receive the Glove, or at least Interceptor ability. “Strength is really important, so get that Immovable Enforcer on 90. You can tell I play a lot,” he joked.

Overall, Murray's build comprised of shades of Kirk Hinrich (Bulls), Jrue Holiday (Celtics), and Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers). “Pretty complete build. I like to get a lot of on ball steals, play lanes, get into the rim, doing all kinds of funky layups.” When choosing a player he'd compare the build to, he said Jrue Holiday felt like a good comparison.

Moving on, Murray went to the shop to select some preferred animations like Zach LaVine's crossover, and his own behind the back dribble moves. Furthermore, for his jumpers, he selected:

Lower/Base – Bogdan Bogdanovic

Upper Release 1 – Kobe Bryant (69%)

Upper Release 2 – Oscar Robertson (31%)

Murray then played some more 2K, starting his own MyCAREER with the Denver Nuggets. With the power of two Jamal Murrays, the Denver Nuggets surely paved a path to another championship victory.

Overall, the video continued to show Murray just playing some more 2K. During the interview, he spoke about the team working on building another successful season. While the Nuggets remain the reigning champs, Murray said “We can't think about last year”. Knowing that several teams seek revenge, Murray just wants to focus one day at a time to return to the post season.

Overall, Murray makes for an excellent postseason basketball player. Last season, he averaged 26 PPG across 20 playoff games, helping the Nuggets easily sail past the opposition. Additionally, he reached several career postseason highs, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals per game. Overall, Murray provides additional firepower to Nikola Jokic.

