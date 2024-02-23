In their first game back from the 2024 NBA All-Star Break, the Denver Nuggets welcomed the Washington Wizards to the Mile High City. What on the surface was simply a matchup of one of the league's worst teams visiting the defending NBA champions turned out to be a pretty unique game. The Nuggets were outscored by 32 points from three-point range and the free-throw stripe, yet won the game by 20 points and led from wire to wire. Nikola Jokic was a perfect 10-for-10 from the field on his way to a 21 point, 19 rebound, 15 assist triple double — he's now notched a triple-double against all other 29 teams in the league.
And then there's Peyton Watson, the Nuggets raw, yet talented second-year wing whose development over the last couple of months of the season will likely determine whether or not he's part of Denver's playoff rotation, and what he was able to do on the floor against the Wizards only strengthens his case. Watson finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds, and a game/career high 4 blocks. But after the game, he may have ruffled some feathers within the Nuggets organization because he's seemingly blocked the team on social media.
dang it pic.twitter.com/uIPzcGPDU8
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 23, 2024
Ohhhhhhh, I get it! It's a joke because of his four blocks! Oh goodness, now that's a knee-slapper!
Not only did Watson block a career-best four shots, but he notched three rejections in a particularly spectacular two-minute span in the third quarter. It was also Watson's 13th game this season scoring at least ten points. The Nuggets are 10-3 in those thirteen games.