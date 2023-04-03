Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Denver Nuggets picked up a big win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday by the score of 112-110, and rookie Peyton Watson blocked Steph Curry multiple times, which made Nuggets fans go wild on Twitter.

The win puts the Nuggets at 52-26, they remain in first-place in the Western Conference, three gashed of the Memphis Grizzlies. The Nuggets and Grizzlies have four games left each.

The Nuggets hyped up their rookie Peyton Watson on Twitter after his emphatic performance and multiple blocks against Steph Curry.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, PEYTON WATSON pic.twitter.com/56wzbnQ3dt — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 3, 2023

Here is a clip of Watson’s first block, which happened with Curry driving in the paint. That led to a Christian Braun lay-up at the other end of the floor.

Watson’s second block came in the paint again, when he came from behind and emphatically swatted Curry’s lay-up attempt. Here is the clip.

One fan brought up an old Chicago Bulls clip when reacting to Watson’s play.

Christian Braun and Peyton Watson defending the Warriors tonight pic.twitter.com/oJFijYTARK — Bobby (@BobbyMlRE) April 3, 2023

Another had a movie reference.

There were other fan takeaways as well.

“God damn Peyton Watson is showing all of his upside rn. This dude can hoop.” wrote @StevenReinert2.

The Warriors Statmuse account was demoralized after Watson’s performance.

“Peyton Watson blocked Steph like 4 times tonight 😭” wrote @WarriorsMuse.

Those two blocks on Curry were emphatic, but Watson came away with three blocks overall on the night. He scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds as well. Nikola Jokic missed the game with a calf injury. Michael Porter Jr. filled the scoring void with 29 points, and Jamal Murray scored 26 as well.

The Nuggets are closing in on the number one seed in the Western Conference. Peyton Watson helped them get closer with his effort tonight.