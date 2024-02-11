We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

It is a possible NBA Finals preview as the Denver Nuggets will head to Wisconsin to face off against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets lost 135-106 to the Sacramento Kings on Friday Night at the Golden 1 Center. Initially, they led 35-32 after the first quarter. But things fell apart soon after, and it appeared that the Nuggets were tired from their previous night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Significantly, Nikola Jokic led the way with 23 points. Aaron Gordon had 14 points. Likewise, Jamal Murray had 12 points while shooting 4 for 10. Jrue Holiday had 10 points while shooting only 3 for 10. Overall, the Nuggets shot 46.3 percent from the field, including 34.5 percent from the triples.

The Nuggets struggled from the charity stripe, making only 71.4 percent from the free-throw line. Unfortunately, the defense was awful, allowing the Kings to shoot 58.6 percent from the field, including 50 percent from beyond the arc. The Kings also shot 88.9 percent from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, the Nuggets also lost the board battle 42-35 and had 20 turnovers.

The Bucks destroyed the Charlotte Hornets 120-84 on Saturday at the Fiserv Forum. Amazingly, they exploded off to a great start, leading 31-17 after the first quarter. The Bucks leveled the Hornets, had a 66-38 halftime lead, and never looked back. Damian Lillard led the way with 26 points. Additionally, Malik Beasley added 21 points while making 7 of 9 from the field (all three-pointers). Giannis Antetokounmpo had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Meanwhile, Brook Lopez had 11 points. Bobby Portis had 18 points off the bench.

The Bucks shot 43.6 percent from the field, including 34.6 percent from beyond the arc. Ultimately, they won this game with a stingy defense. The Bucks forced the Hornets to shoot 34.2 percent from the field, including 24.1 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Bucks won the board battle 53-48. The Bucks also had eight steals, which helped force 13 turnovers. Moreover, they blocked five shots.

The Nuggets lead the head-to-head series 65-39. Recently, the Nuggets defeated the Bucks 113-107 at Ball Arena. The Nuggets are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Furthermore, they are 3-2 over the five games at the Fiserv Forum.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Bucks Odds

Denver Nuggets: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -124

Milwaukee Bucks: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Bucks

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin and Altitude Sports and Entertainment

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nuggets are 22-29-2 against the spread. Additionally, they are 10-17-1 against the spread as the away team. This will be a rare game where the Nuggets are the underdog. Ultimately, they are 3-4 against the spread in that situation on the road. The Nuggets are also 10-10-1 against the spread against nonconference opponents.

Jokic is one of the best players in the game. Now, he will try to get the Nuggets back in the win column. Jokic currently is averaging 26.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and nine assists per game. Additionally, he is shooting 58.3 percent from the field. Murray is their next-best option, averaging 20.9 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 47 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from the triples.

Michael Porter Jr. suffered an injury against the Lakers and did not play against the Kings. Now, he is questionable coming into this game. Porter is averaging 16 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Gordon might have to step up. He is currently averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field. Likewise, Reggie Jackson is averaging 10.9 points per game while shooting 45.7 percent from the field.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic can have a big game. Then, they need to contain Antetokounmpo.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bucks are 20-32-1 against the spread. Moreover, they are 11-15-1 against the spread when they have been the home team. The Bucks are also 11-14-1 against the spread as the home team. Somehow, the Bucks are 4-12 against the spread against nonconference opponents, which is the worst mark in the league.

Antetokounmpo is exceptional. Ultimately, he is averaging 30.7 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. Antetokounmpo is also shooting 60.7 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Lillard is averaging 25 points per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the field. Lopez is averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Likewise, Portis is averaging 12.5 points per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Beasley is averaging 11.4 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field.

The Bucks will cover the spread if Antetokounmpo can dominate, Lillard can assist, and Lopez can thrive. Then, they need to win the board battle against the Nuggets.

Final Nuggets-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This will be a close game. It might even go to the very end. Theoretically, if the Bucks were favored, the Nuggets would have covered the spread. It will be a close game! But it's hard to ignore the Bucks' 22-6 home record. The Nuggets are only 15-13 on the road. Expect the Bucks to be ready for the defending champions.

Final NuggetBucks Prediction & Pick: Milwaukee Bucks Moneyline: +106.