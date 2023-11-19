We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Denver Nuggets will head to Ohio to face the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Cavaliers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

In their last game, the Nuggets lost 115-110 to the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, they struggled throughout, and their second-half comeback fell short. Nikola Jokic led the way with a triple-double, generating 26 points, 16 rebounds, and 18 assists. Additionally, Michael Porter Jr. added 18 points and 11 rebounds. Reggie Jackson tacked 14 points, while Aaron Gordon also added 14. Likewise, Christian Braun had 15 points off the bench. The Nuggets shot 49 percent from the field, including 25 percent from the triples. Moreover, they only made 50 percent of their free throws, hitting 6 of 12. The Nuggets won the battle of the boards 51-39. However, they also only had three blocks and committed 13 turnovers.

The Cavs defeated the Detroit Pistons 108-100 on Friday. Initially, they built a 59-45 halftime lead. The Cavaliers held on for the win. Significantly, Darius Garland stepped up without Donovan Mitchell, scoring 28 points. Max Strus added 18 points and seven rebounds. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley added 18 points and 10 rebounds while going 8 for 12 from the field. Jarrett Allen had 10 points and seven rebounds. Overall, the Cavs shot 51.2 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from the 3-point line. But the Cavs also shot 71.4 percent from the charity stripe. Also, they lost the battle of the boards 51-39 and committed 12 turnovers.

The Nuggets swept the Cavs last season. Ultimately, they defeated the Cavaliers 115-109 in Cleveland and 121-108 at home. The Nuggets are 6-4 over 10 games against the Cavs, and 5-5 in the last 10 at Rockjet Mortgage FieldHouse. Unfortunately, the Nuggets will once again be without Jamal Murray and the Cavs will not have Mitchell.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Cavaliers Odds

Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3 (-110)

Over: 216.5 (-110)

Under: 216.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Cavaliers

Time: 6:10 PM ET/3:10 PM PT

TV: Altitude Sports and Entertainment, Bally Sports Ohio.

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

The Nuggets are still persevering, even without Murray. However, they have fallen off from beyond the arc this season and have endured their struggles at the charity stripe. The Nuggets are 30th at the free-throw line and 23rd in 3-point shooting percentage. Regardless, they are still the best shooting team in the association, ranking first in field-goal shooting percentage. The Nuggets are 10th in rebounds. Moreover, they handle the ball well, ranking sixth in turnovers. The Nuggets are also 10th in blocked shots.

Jokic is their leader, averaging 29.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game. Furthermore, he is shooting 57.3 percent from the field. Jokic will look to carry the Nuggets again. Therefore, look for him to be the focal point once more. Porter is averaging 16.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Therefore, he will be the secondary option with Murray unavailable. Aaron Gordon is their next best option, averaging 14.3 points and 8=7.1 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting 55.7 percent from the field.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if they can convert their shooting chances. Then, they must do better at the free-throw line and avoid costly mistakes.

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs have barely had a fully healthy team all season. So far, there has almost always been at least one key player who has been out with an injury. Therefore, it has made things difficult for the Cavaliers. The Cavs rank 15th in field-goal shooting percentage, including 25th from the triples. Likewise, they are 14th at the free-throw line. The Cavaliers are also 15th on the boards. Subsequently, they handle the ball relatively well, ranking 11th in turnovers. The Cavs have also been up and down on defense, ranking 12th in blocked shots.

With Mitchell out, the other Cavs must step up again. Garland is averaging 18.7 points per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Caris LeVert is doing well, averaging 18 points per game. Meanwhile, Evan Mobley is averaging 16.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Mobley is also shooting 56.6 percent from the field. Additionally, Strus is averaging 14.6 points per game. Allen has been solid since his debut, averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if they can contain Jokic, not letting him destroy them. Also, they must force the Cavs into taking bad shots.

Final Nuggets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Both teams are missing a key player. Yet, the loss of Mitchell is slightly more difficult than the loss of Murray. The Nuggets should take advantage of this, and will defeat the Cavaliers on the road while covering the spread.

Final Nuggets-Cavaliers Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets: -3 (-110)