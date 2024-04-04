The Denver Nuggets will travel to Southern California on Thursday at Crypto for a showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Clippers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 110-105 on Tuesday at Ball Arena. It wasn't the best game for the Nuggets, as they struggled to put the Spurs away. Significantly, Nikola Jokic led the way with 42 points and 16 rebounds while shooting 18 for 32 from the field. Aaron Gordon had 23 points while shooting 9 for 12 from the floor. Likewise, Michael Porter Jr. scored 15 points. However, the bench struggled, putting more strain on the starters.
The Nuggets shot 43.9 percent from the field, including 32.4 percent from the three-point line. Also, they held the Spurs to 40 percent from the hardwood, including 29.2 percent from the triples. The Nuggets also lost the board battle 59-52. Also, the Spurs blocked 12 of their shots.
The Clippers lost 109-95 to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday at the Golden 1 Center. Unfortunately, they were without Kawhi Leonard, who missed the game with right knee soreness. They were only down by five points at halftime, but things fell apart in the second half. Significantly, Paul George led the Clippers with 18 points while shooting 5 for 12. Norman Powell had 17 points. Also, Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 11 rebounds while shooting only 5 for 14 from the floor. Russell Westbrook had 20 points off the bench but also committed four turnovers.
The Clippers shot just 40.8 percent from the floor, including 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. Additionally, they lost the board battle 56-38 while allowing the Kings to get 20 offensive boards. It did not help that the Clippers turned the ball over 15 times.
The Nuggets lead the all-time series 108-84. They have gone 8-2 over the past 10 games against the Clippers, including 3-2 in the past five games at Crypto. Now, the Nuggets will attempt to win the season series.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nuggets-Clippers Odds
Denver Nuggets: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -154
Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +130
Over: 218.5 (-110)
Under: 218.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Clippers
Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT
TV: TNT and Altitude 2
TV: TNT and Altitude 2
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets have endured injuries and have a chance to finish as the top seed in the Western Conference for the second consecutive season. Currently, they are clinging to the top spot with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder right on their heels.
Jokic is still the best player on the court, averaging 26.1 points per game while shooting 57.9 percent from the field. Therefore, expect him to be the focal point. Jamal Murray has missed the last few games with an ankle injury. Thus, the Nuggets must find ways to replace his production. Gordon is one option. So far, he is averaging 13.8 points per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the floor. Porter is another option. Significantly, he is averaging 16.9 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field.
The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic can dominate and get help from Porter and Gordon. Likewise, the bench needs to produce while these three are taking a break. The Nuggets also need to win the board battle.
Why The Clippers Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Clippers are doing everything possible to keep their team fully intact as the playoffs get closer. At this point, staying healthy seems much more important than nabbing the fourth seed, which they currently hold by two games.
If Leonard cannot play, then the Clippers need the rest of their team to find a way to pick up the slack. In the grand scheme of things, that means George must take charge and find a way to lead the Clippers. But the Clippers also need the rest of their team to help. Therefore, Los Angeles needs to see more production Powell. Zubac did not do a good job in the last game and needs to take better shots. Furthermore, he needs to be tougher on the boards and find a way to dominate.
The Clippers will also need their bench to produce. Likewise, they need to avoid faltering down the stretch as the game enters the second half. They had a bad third quarter, which ultimately spelled doom for them.
The Clippers will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball well and get everyone going. Then, they need to contain Jokic and force the Nuggets to go in another direction.
Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick
Despite being the best team in the West, the Nuggets are only 34-40-2 against the spread. Conversely, the Clippers are 35-40 against the spread. This game could go down to the wire. Overall, it could be a potential playoff preview as both teams could easily meet in the second round. For now, we see this game being a barnburner with the Clippers keeping themselves in it. The Clippers defeated the Nuggets 111-102 in one game in Los Angeles, but the Nuggets took the other 113-104. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on the status of the players available. If Leonard plays and Murray misses, expect the Clippers to cover. We are going with that for now.
Final Nuggets-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-110)