We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this upcoming tilt. The Denver Nuggets (13-10) will take on the Sacramento Kings (13-13) in the first meeting of the season between these two squads. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Kings prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently second in the Northwest Division and sixth in the Western Conference. They've split their last 10 games at 5-5 and have gone 3-2 in the last five heading into this game. They'll be looking for their third consecutive win by twenty or more points.

The Sacramento Kings are last in the Pacific Division and occupy the 12-spot in the Western standings. They've been hot as of late, winning four of their last five and heading into this game riding a three-win streak. They'll be hoping to improve their 6-7 record at home this season.

Here are the Nuggets-Kings NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Kings Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-114)

Moneyline: -104

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-106)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, NBA League Pass

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets were able to win their last game 120-98 over the Los Angeles Clippers for their second consecutive win. They won their previous game by 30 points and while Nikola Jokic was quiet in their last appearance off a 48-point game, Jamal Murray stepped up to lead the team in scoring and added four steals to go along with an all-around effort. Their defensive production has really stepped up over the last few games and they're beginning to hit their stride on that end of the floor.

Russell Westbrook has also been one of the best sixth-men in the league this year and gives this team tremendous depth with his team-first style of play. While he posted a modest five points, five assists, and three steals in their last win, he finished with a team-high (+/-) at +21. Look for Jokic to have a bounce back performance in this one as these two squads have had a contested rivalry over the last few years.

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings have been hot with three-straight wins heading into this one. Domantas Sabonis posted a season-high 32 points and another high with 20 rebounds. It marked the twentieth game in his career where he's posted 20 or more rebounds, ranking him fifth among all active players. With De'Aaron Fox continuing to lead the team with his 26.1 PPG, the duo return as one of the best in the Western Conference and will be looking to hit their stride while playing at home.

While the Kings have been playing well, they haven't been a great covering team for the most part this season, going just 11-15 ATS and 4-10 ATS in their last 14 games. They also may be without Kevin Huerter as he's day-to-day with a sprained shoulder. Nevertheless, De'Aaron Fox will be looking to once again carry the scoring load as Sabonis contends with Nikola Jokic in the paint.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be putting winning streaks on the line ahead of this one and they've both been playing well over their last five. The first meeting between these teams on the season will once again be highlighted by the matchup between Nikola Jokic and Domantas Sabonis. Both men are playing at a high level and we should see a great display of selfless basketball from both sides.

The Sacramento Kings have won two of their last three meetings against the Nuggets, but it's worth noting that they can struggle with the size and rebounding of the Nuggets inside. Sabonis will have to have another stand-out performance while Jamal Murray will have to lead Denver in containing De'Aaron Fox and his ability to score the ball.

The Nuggets also haven't been a great covering team at just 9-13-1 ATS on the season, so it'll be interesting to see how they handle a team that's been struggling at home in the Kings. For our final prediction, we like the Nuggets to cover the spread as the short underdogs. If Sacramento is unable to produce from three-point range, they'll have a very tough time stopping Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Still, we like the Kings to advance and win this game at home by a slim margin.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings ML (-112)