The Denver Nuggets will head to Northern California to face the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Nuggets-Kings prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Nuggets are coming off a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto. Now, they will have to quickly turn around and head north to Sacramento to play a game with the Kings.

The Kings are coming off a humiliating 133-120 loss to the Detroit Pistons at the Golden 1 Center. Initially, things were good as they led 36-31 after the first quarter. But they fell behind 7–63 at halftime. Then, they led by two entering the fourth quarter before falling apart in the fourth quarter.

Domantas Sabonis led the way with 30 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 11 for 17 from the field. Likewise, Kevin Huertter had 16 points while shooting 6 for 11. It was a bad night for De'Aaron Fox, who had 12 points while shooting just 5 for 14. Also, Keegan Murray was not effective, scoring eight points while going 4 for 10. At least neither of these guys was Keegan Murray, who did not score a single point and missed all his shots. Moreover, it wasted a nice spurt off the bench by Malik Monk, who scored 23 points while going 10 for 21.

The Kings shot 47.4 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. Also, they shot just 68.2 percent from the charity stripe. But the Kings allowed the Pistons to have a great shooting night. Somehow, Detroit shot 56 percent from the field, including 54.8 percent from the triples. The Pistons also somehow made all 22 of their free-throw shooting attempts. Moreover, they dominated the boards, winning the rebound battle 48-33.

The Nuggets lead the series 101-95. Furthermore, they are 6-4 in the last 10 games, including 3-2 in five games in Sacramento. But the Kings defeated the Nuggets 123-117 at Golden 1 Center on December 2, 2023.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Kings Odds

Denver Nuggets: +1 (-108)

Moneyline: +100

Sacramento Kings: -1 (-112)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Kings

Time: 10:06 PM ET/7:06 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Sacramento and Altitude TV

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Nuggets are already a notoriously bad team at covering the spread. Despite being one of the best teams in the NBA, they have a losing record in covering the spread (21-28-2 going into the Lakers game). But the Nuggets are also the worst team in the NBA at covering the spread on a rest disadvantage.

Nikola Jokic will try to replicate what he did in his last game in Sacramento when he tallied 36 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists for yet another triple-double. At least he will have Jamal Murray by his side this time. Murray did not play in the previous game against the Kings. Now, he will get his first chance at them. Michael Porter Jr. may need to do more. In the first game, he had 13 points. Aaron Gordon will be looked upon to score. Ultimately, he had 17 points in that first game. Reggie Jackson is a valuable piece off the bench. Thus, the Nuggets hope he can replicate the 20 points he scored in the first game.

The Nuggets will cover the spread if Jokic and Murray can both have a great game and get everyone in sync. Then, they need to contain Fox and Sabonis.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kings are 26-23-1 against the spread as they come into this game. Also, they are 10-13 against the spread at home. The Kings are also relatively good when they have a rest advantage, going 10-4 against the spread in that situation.

Fox is now averaging 27.3 points per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field, including 37.8 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Sabonis is averaging 19.7 points and 13.1 rebounds per game while shooting 61.9 percent from the field. Murray will look to bounce back from the worst game of his season. So far, he is averaging 15.5 points per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Monk has remained amazing, averaging 14.6 points per game. Likewise, Barnes has been invaluable to the Kings. He is averaging 12.2 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field.

The Kings will cover the spread if Fox can bounce back and have a good game. Likewise, the Kings need Murray and Barnes to recover. The Kings also must play defense. Unfortunately, bad defense was the reason for the loss to Detroit.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick

It all looks like a Kings win if you go by everything we have written. But it is also very difficult to trust the Kings. What is easier to trust is the fact that neither of these teams will play efficient defense. This feels like another 130-125 type game. Expect the over to hit.

Final Nuggets-Kings Prediction & Pick: Over: 233.5 (-110)