Denver looks for three-straight wins as the Nets try to avoid another straight loss.

We're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for today's action around the NBA as we turn our attention towards this next cross-conference matchup. The Denver Nuggets (19-10) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (13-14) as both teams are riding different types of momentum. Check out our NBA odds series for our Nuggets-Nets prediction and pick.

The Denver Nuggets are currently third in the Northwest Division and they're playing hot right now winning five of their last six games. Particularly, they're coming into this game riding back-to-back wins over the Dallas Mavericks and Toronto Raptors. They've got their swagger back with Murray fully inserted into the lineup and they'll look for three in a row tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently fourth in the Atlantic Division, but they're doing a great job of keeping the gap small between them and the leading teams. However, they'll clearly need to do more in terms of winning as they've lost their last four consecutive games. They're hoping to break their streak and get back into the habit of winning games.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Nets Odds

Denver Nuggets: -4.5 (-112)

Brooklyn Nets: +4.5 (-108)

Over: 231.5 (-110)

Under: 231.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Nets

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m PT

TV: NBA TV, Altitude Sports, YES Network

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

`The Nuggets come into this game following a solid 113-104 win over the Toronto Raptors in which they controlled the pace of the game through all four quarters. Against good defensive teams, the Nuggets are able to adapt their game and slow the pace down to work their offensive sets. In low-scoring games, the Nuggets have enough strength on defense to come up with crucial stops and they have the offensive firepower to hit the final shot. Prior, they beat the Dallas Mavericks by a whopping 26 point and Jamal Murray has been leading the way since his return to the court.

The Nuggets see great success when all aspects of their game are meshing well. While they're not the fastest scoring team or the most dominant on defense, they do all the little things right and winning games for them seems effortless when Jokic and Murray play to their capabilities. They'll also have confidence knowing they already beat this Nets team by double-digits once before and they're on a tough losing streak coming in – look for the Nuggets to fully take advantage as they'll try to jump out to and early lead. Expect Jokic to facilitate for his teammates as Jamal Murray tries his hot hand in the scoring.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Brooklyn Nets had a winning record prior to their last four consecutive losses and it's clear that they'll need to avoid losing streaks at all costs if they want to have any chance of competing in the East. It won't be easy as Ben Simmons will have to wait another two weeks before returning and role players like Lonnie Walker and Dennis Smith Jr. remain on the injury report. Three of their last four losses have also come by double-digits, so they're hard-pressed to find answers right now and get back on the winning track. Their last two losses marked poor shooting nights from the field, so they're hoping for a better performance as short underdogs here.

The Brooklyn Nets are actually one of the best covering teams in the NBA, going 17-9-1 ATS overall and 10-3-1 ATS when playing at home. Clearly they've found comfort in playing at Barclay's Center, but they may not be 100% healthy ahead of this one and they'll need the fans to will them to a win. With how streaky their shooting has been, rebounding the ball will become a crucial focal point as we could see a high number of missed shots on both sides.

Final Nuggets-Nets Prediction & Pick

Both teams are feeling the meat of their schedule and both come into this game with lengthy injury reports. There's nothing major ailing either one of their squads, but it's clear that both teams are beginning to feel the weight of their schedules. In a game like this, we have to favor the defending champs and their ability to hang in the game with their defense. The Nets have struggled to find their shot recently and it'll become much harder if the Nuggets put the clamps on them defensively. I expect Jokic to have double-digit assists and Jamal Murray to score 30+ as they grab this comfortable win.

Final Nuggets-Nets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -4.5 (-112)