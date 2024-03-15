The Denver Nuggets travel to take on a San Antonio Spurs team that has been able to pull off some upsets over the last ten games. The Nuggets covered the spread and won by 12 in these teams' first meeting in Denver. It is time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Spurs prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The Spurs are catching stride at the right time, owning a 9-1 record over their last ten and jumping to first in the Western Conference. Their lone loss came to the Phoenix Suns at home but wins over the Celtics, Heat, and Warriors show they are still the team to beat. It won't be easy for the Nuggets to hold onto first in the West, as both the Thunder and Timberwolves sit a game back. Nikola Jokic nearly had a triple-double in the team's first meeting, putting up 39 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists.
The Spurs may be near the bottom of the league standings once again and likely to grab a top-three pick to slot alongside Victor Wembanyama, but their victories over the last ten games should excite fans. The Spurs have managed to grab wins over Golden State, Indiana, and Oklahoma City. Every win for the Spurs moves them farther from the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards for the 30th position in the standings, so from a drafting standpoint these wins aren't the best move. However, the Spurs will take what they can get.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Nuggets-Spurs Odds
Denver Nuggets: -10 (-106)
Moneyline: -460
San Antonio Spurs: +10 (-114)
Moneyline: +360
Over: 223.5 (-110)
Under: 223.5 (-110)
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Spurs
Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT
TV: Altitude
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Nuggets offense was in the middle of the pack all season, but they have started coming around recently. Denver is the fifth-best scoring offense over their last five games, averaging 117.8 points. The Spurs' defense has also improved, but that isn't saying much. San Antonio was one of the worst defenses all season, and they've improved to 21st over their last five, allowing 114.6 per game.
The Nuggets' offense isn't efficient away from the altitude of Denver, but they've covered four straight on the road. Oddly enough, Denver's defense improves away from home, which would go against the theory that the altitude affects opponents' shooting.
Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win
The battle between the No.1 and No.15-seed in the Western Conference would suggest that the Spurs don't have a chance. However, the Spurs have won games against three playoff teams in the past two weeks. From a betting perspective, we need the Spurs to cover the spread, and they've been very good at doing that. The teams have identical 7-3 against-the-spread records over the last ten, even though the Spurs have six fewer wins.
If Wembanyama is on the court, the Spurs can stay in games, but the question is if the Spurs' depth can compete with the Nuggets. They did it against the Warriors and Thunder, earning double-digit victories.
Final Nuggets-Spurs Prediction & Pick
The Spurs can add another team to the list of contenders that have fallen to Wembanyama. The Nuggets may be primed for another letdown here, much like we saw when they barely beat the Raptors on Monday night. The Nuggets have upcoming games against Dallas, Minnesota, and New York, which are conceivably much tougher tests. Take the Spurs to keep this game close and maybe give the Nuggets a scare.
Final Nuggets-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Spurs +10 (-114)