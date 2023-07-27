Facing the Netherlands in the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup was never going to be an easy task for the USWNT. After all, this was the team they faced in the final of the 2019 World Cup, so bringing their A-game was a must if they were to get three points from this contest. However, in a tense affair, Alex Morgan and company could only muster a draw by virtue of a 62nd minute equalizer from Lindsey Horan.

Of course, a 1-1 draw isn't the worst result in the world. But for the USWNT, the standards are clearly astronomical especially with their sights set on defending their FIFA Women's World Cup crown. Thus, it's not too big of a surprise to hear Morgan's disappointment with the result, especially given how many chances they created in the second half.

“We're not happy if we're not getting the win. Obviously it puts first place in the group up for grabs now, so we have to close the job when we play against Portugal in a few days,” Morgan said. “Not to get the second goal was a bit unlucky. We played in their half the entire second half. I don't even think they had dangerous opportunities in the second half.”

At the moment, the USWNT is still on top of their group by virtue of goal difference, so a win more than likely seals the group in their favor (unless Netherlands defeats Vietnam by a considerable margin). The promising sign is that Alex Morgan and company aren't finding it too difficult to create chances. They now have to be more clinical in front of goal, however, if they were to defend their World Cup crown.