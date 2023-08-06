The United States Women’s National Team was defeated in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in the round of 16. The USWNT fought hard and went to a penalty shootout with Sweden but failed to get it done.

For the first time ever, the USWNT failed to reach at least third place. The squad lost out on making it a World Cup threepeat amid an overall disappointing performance in the tournament, including a draw vs. Portugal that allowed them to advance.

Alex Morgan described the emotions she felt after the loss.

The @USWNT co-captain Alex Morgan joins @JennyTaft after the USA-SWE Round of 16 matchup 🎙 pic.twitter.com/7GiLFYrxVo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 6, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Just devastated. Feels like a bad dream,” Morgan said of the USWNT's loss. “The team put everything out there tonight. I feel like we dominated but doesn’t matter…It's the highs and lows of the sport of soccer. So, yeah, it just doesn’t feel great.”

Morgan, who was a part of the previous two World Cup champions and the 2011 squad that was the runner-up to Japan, has been there for some massive highs for the USWNT program. This loss marks a new low point — their worst finish ever in the tournament that they have come to dominate.

“I think that everyone just wanted to lean in on each other in the moment. It's a really tough moment. This team was a really special team. I just feel like everyone just got along really well. Yeah, so, it's a tough one to swallow,” Morgan said.

The bright side for the USWNT is that young players like Trinity Rodman, Alyssa Thompson, Sophia Smith, Naomi Girma and Emily Fox will have extra motivation to go out and win it all in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.