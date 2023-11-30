Bev Yanez, newly appointed head coach of Racing Louisville FC, brings tactical expertise and NWSL experience to lead the team's future.

Racing Louisville FC has ushered in a new era with the appointment of Beverly “Bev” Goebel Yanez as its head manager. The announcement, made on Thursday, follows an extensive global search that spanned a month.

The 35-year-old Yanez, pronounced “Yawn-ez,” served as an assistant coach for Racing last season She was selected after several interviews and presentations. The appointment marks a significant milestone in her career, coming just four years after retiring as a player.

“I am incredibly excited for the opportunity to lead this group,” Yanez said in a press release from Racing Louisville “I am honored to be a part of this club and grateful to immerse myself in this amazing community. I have said it before and I truly believe it: This group is special in several aspects, and I look so forward to the start of the 2024 season!”

Ryan Dell, Racing's general manager, highlighted Yanez's tactical expertise and innovative approach as key factors in her appointment. Her commitment to player development and her experience in the NWSL were standout qualities throughout the selection process.

“During her time in Louisville this past season and throughout the interview process, we have seen how dedicated, tactically sound and innovative she is,” Dell said. “Bev’s commitment to development and her NWSL experience stood out in the search process, and in every conversation we had about this role, her immense potential was clear.”

Prior to joining Racing Louisville, Yanez worked with NJ/NY Gotham FC. She played a pivotal role in leading the team to the 2021 Challenge Cup final and the NWSL Playoffs. Her coaching career also includes stints with the U-15 U.S. Soccer Youth National Team and the OL Reign academy, as well as roles at the Juventus Academy and COPA Soccer Training Center in California.

Yanez's playing career is marked by several achievements, including two NWSL Shields, a Best XI selection and a league MVP finalist in 2015. She has also enjoyed success internationally in Australia, Finland and Japan.

The new appointment comes on the heels of the departure of Kim Bjorkegren, who left Racing Louisville after a challenging tenure marked by a lack of consistency in results.

Yanez's track record and deep connections to Louisville – her husband, former Columbus Crew midfielder Othaniel “OT” Yanez, is a University of Louisville alumnus and works in the Racing Louisville Academy – position her as a promising leader for the club's future.