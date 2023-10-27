National Women's Soccer League coach, Kim Björkegren, head honcho of Racing Louisville, has decided to pack up and move on.

The team was set to find out about the coach's departure in a meeting Friday morning, according to anonymous sources that spoke with .

A press release from the club following that Friday meeting stated the Björkegren's exit was a “mutual decision” with the team, as he seeks new opportunities in Europe.

“We appreciate all that Kim did for us here at Racing,” John Neace, chairman of Soccer Holdings, the parent company of Racing Louisville, stated. “The team showed continued improvement under his leadership. We wish him the very best in his next position.”

“I want to say thank you for two great years,” Björkegren stated. “It has been a lot of hard work, but I’m now happy to leave the club in a better position from when I came to Louisville. I want to say a special thanks to the owners, especially John Neace and his family, and thanks to the president James O’Connor, the staff and, of course, to the players. Thanks to the fans and to all the people who make Racing and Louisville a great place. After many years abroad, it’s now time to go back home to Sweden with my family.”

Björkegren was hired as the head coach of the NWSL team in December 2021, with his contract set to run out this year. There was an option to extend the contract, but it turns out Björkegren was already thinking about leaving his post before those extension talks began.

Season falls short

He is no stranger to coaching, having coached in Sweden, along with stints in both China and Cyprus before landing the head coaching gig at Racing Louisville. And he's had an impressive roster to work with, including U.S. stars like Savannah DeMelo, Jaelin Howell, and Carson Pickett, plus some international talent like Ary Borges, Abby Erceg, and Nadia Nadim.

The team also had powerhouse goalkeeper, Katie Lund, who had such an impressive 2023 season she ended up on the shortlist for the league’s Goalkeeper of the Year award.

However, despite all that talent, Louisville finished the season in ninth place for the third straight year, made especially painful after being close to making the playoffs before dropping three of their last four games.

Now, there’s a bit of pressure mounting. The team's stadium, Lynn Family Stadium, opened right before their first season in 2021. But as for the crowds, they’ve been thinning out, with attendance dropping from 6,565 fans in 2021 to 5,999 this season.

Compare that to their sibling club, Louisville City FC, which has won titles in the USL Championship.

Racing Louisville has also been busy on the hiring front, bringing in Beverly Yanez as an assistant coach last November and Ryan Dell as general manager in March.

Racing Louisville will be searching for a new coach at a critical point in the office, with free agents allowed to sign with new teams starting Nov. 20, and the expansion draft and NWSL Draft coming this winter.