Ahead of the NWSL playoffs, the league revealed new MVP and championship trophies. The championship trophy, designed by Tiffany & Co., will first be awarded at the NWSL Title Game on November 11th.

NWSL chief marketing and commercial officer Julie Haddon released a statement along with the photos of the new trophy.

“This new partnership with Tiffany & Co. is significant not just for our league, but for women’s sports as a whole. Our ability to partner with iconic brands like Tiffany reinforces the remarkable athletes who play in the NWSL.

The @nwsl has unveiled new MVP and Championship trophies. 👀 The league announced a partnership with Tiffany & Co., debuting its first trophy redesign since 2013: https://t.co/QDZkI6i182 — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) October 17, 2023

Their influence both on and off the field is deserving of a top-tier trophy and we’re grateful to our partners at Tiffany & Co. for their invaluable collaboration in creating a prize befitting the best women’s soccer league in the world. We look forward to our continued partnership as we collaborate on reimagining the rest of our end-of-year awards, including the NWSL Shield,” via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports.

The NWSL joins the NBA, NFL and MLB, who also have their championship trophies designed by Tiffany & Co. This is a huge step for the advancement of the NWSL, who also signed new TV deals that will expand coverage of the league.

The NWSL playoffs begin on October 20th when the OL Reign take on Angel City FC. The winner will face the San Diego Wave in the semifinals. The North Carolina Courage and NJ/NY Gotham will face off on October 22nd. The winner of that game will then take on the Portland Thorns in the semifinals.