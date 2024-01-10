Casey Krueger's blockbuster move to Washington Spirit shakes up the NWSL, promising a thrilling season under coach Jonatan Giráldez.

USWNT defender Casey Krueger signed with the NWSL's Washington Spirit on Wednesday, marking a new direction in her career after a nine-season tenure with the Chicago Red Stars. Krueger's contract, extending through 2026, comes as a boon to the Spirit, especially following a season where the team's defense occasionally faltered.

Krueger expressed that her decision was influenced by multiple factors, including the club's vision and the existing talent on the team's roster.

“It definitely wasn’t a position I thought I’d be in, looking for a new team at this point in my career,” Krueger said, via Jason Anderson of Pro Soccer Wire. “I really wanted a place where I could continue to grow and where I could compete for something … The talent on the team is incredible … There’s just so many talented players on the team that I definitely want to play with and not against.”

Krueger's excitement about joining the Spirit was further fueled after meeting with Michele Kang, the team's owner. Impressed by Kang's vision and commitment to making the club world-class, Krueger felt inspired and eager to contribute to the team's growth.

“I met Michele as well,” she said. “It didn’t take long into our conversation for me to realize how truly special she is, and what a unique vision she has. Just her commitment for this club to be the best in the world. It was inspiring to me, and something that I wanted to be a small part of and help continue to grow.”

Casey Krueger joins Spirit as team hires new head coach

Krueger's move comes at an interesting time for the Spirit, who have just announced Jonatan Giráldez as their new coach. Despite initial concerns about the coaching situation, she was reassured by the thorough process the club underwent in selecting Giráldez, who is known for his successful tenure with Barcelona. Krueger expressed her excitement about playing under Giráldez, looking forward to a style of play that is more enjoyable.

“The process with which they were going through to find the new coach, I mean, it was incredible,” said Krueger. “There are some really smart people at the Spirit. They had this whole algorithm [to evaluate coaches], it was a very exhaustive search, just to make sure that they found the right person that would play the style that they’re looking for, to play a beautiful style … I think that his [Giráldez] resume just speaks for itself. He’s won some of the biggest trophies in the world already. He’s already so accomplished, and he’s so young. So I mean, how can you not be excited? It’s incredible.”

Despite her enthusiasm for the new chapter with Washington, Krueger acknowledged the emotional challenge of leaving Chicago, her hometown.

“It’s bittersweet,” Krueger said. “I’m so sad. I mean, Chicago is my home. It’s where my family [is], my friends. It’s where I grew up. I take so much pride — and took so much pride — playing for my city and representing my city.

“So to be walking away at this point, it’s really, really sad, but at the same time, necessary I think, for my individual goals, collective goals, just to continue growth. Obviously I wish Chicago all the best. They’ll always have a special place in my heart. That organization means so much to me, and I’m just incredibly grateful for everything they’ve done, but it was just clear that it was time to move on.”