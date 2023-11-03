The NWSL expansion draft is set, and the newest teams, the Bay FC and Utah Royals, are ready to choose from an unprotected player pool

The NWSL is gearing up for a season of change and growth in 2024. With the addition of two new clubs, Bay FC and Utah Royals FC, the league is set to expand to 14 total teams. and the stage is set for the 2024 NWSL expansion draft on Dec. 15, a key date for the franchises looking to bolster their squads with new talent. The event, which will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network.

The process for the expansion draft requires current NWSL clubs to submit their protected player lists by Dec. 12, ensuring their top talents stay put, as reported by CBS Sports. Each team can safeguard nine players from the draft, with the rest being up for grabs by the two newcomers to the league. Coaches from the expansion teams – Amy Rodriguez of Utah and Albertin Montoya of Bay FC – will then have the opportunity to handpick up to 12 players each to fill out their team rosters.

The draft will consist of 12 rounds where each team alternates making their selections, though they are not mandated to use all 12 picks. Trades of expansion draft selections are off the table, and teams must decide swiftly with just three minutes allotted per round and two five-minute timeouts during the entire draft.

Adhering to the established rules, unprotected players are the only eligible picks. Exceptions include unsigned unrestricted and restricted free agents, under-18 players, individuals on any team's Discovery List and players with a “no trade” clause in their contracts, who must be protected. Moreover, teams must disclose the availability of players who might not be able to participate at the start of the season due to injury or other reasons, providing transparency for the expansion clubs.

A notable shift in the 2024 draft rules compared to previous years is the elimination of position-specific player distribution lists and the absence of protection rules for “federation players” – those representing national teams. This change reflects the new reality where clubs pay player salaries directly, influencing the strategies around player protection.

With the free agency signing period opening on Nov. 20, teams will be scrambling to secure deals with unrestricted and restricted free agents before the Dec. 12 deadline, after which a transaction freeze will be in effect until Dec. 16, following the draft.

Meanwhile, the NWSL semifinals are set for Nov. 5 on CBS Sports Network. The NWSL Championship is slated for Nov. 11 in San Diego.