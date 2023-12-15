Michele Kang, owner of the NWSL's Washington Spirit is aiming to build a global women's soccer empire.

Michele Kang, the majority owner of the NWSL's Washington Spirit, has expanded her influence in women's soccer by acquiring the London City Lionesses club, marking a significant stride in her ambition to establish a global women's soccer network.

This latest acquisition, announced on Friday, adds to her growing portfolio of women's soccer teams, following her earlier partnership with the French club Lyon in May.

The financial details of the London City purchase were not disclosed. Kang, who took over the Spirit in early 2022 with a then-record NWSL team sale of $35 million, expressed her enthusiasm for the new venture.

“I see tremendous possibility in this team and look forward to helping the club and the players reach their highest potential,” Kang said, as reported by ESPN and the Associated Press. “”I want to inspire young female athletes to keep playing and see a future for themselves in the sport they love.”

Kang's strategy seems to be aligning with her goal of creating the “preeminent female sports organization in the world,” as mentioned in a statement. This latest move is seen as a continuation of her mission to level the playing field in soccer for men and women.

The Lionesses, established in 2019 by Diane Culligan, have now found a new leader in Kang. Culligan shared her excitement about the transition, commending Michele Kang's leadership, drive, and determination.

“I am thrilled to be handing over the reins to Michele,” Culligan said. “”Her leadership, drive and determination will continue to pave the way to achieving growth and sustainability in the women's game.”