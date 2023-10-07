Ahead of the Megan Rapinoe's final NWSL home game, OL Reign coach Laura Harvey shared a sweet tribute to Rapinoe. When the OL Reign was founded toward the end of 2012, Harvey became the coach and Rapinoe was one of the first players. After ten years, Rapinoe's career with the OL Reign and in professional soccer will come to an end.

Prior to Friday's game, Harvey spoke on Rapinoe's impact to the Reign saying, “Off the field stuff has been, it’s just hard to put into words how impactful it’s been,” Harvey said. “From early days with the Reign when we had nothing, we were always trying to fight for more. And I think we always knew that the most powerful voice in the room was Pinoe.

And she never shied away from that. She was always willing to put herself in front of all the bullets that everyone was willing to throw at her to try and better the club internally. … And then obviously externally, what everyone sees, that became the global icon that she is. … It’s phenomenal to think where we started to where we are now in every aspect, and there’s no doubt we wouldn’t be here if not for her,” via Emma Hruby of Just Women's Sports.

Megan Rapinoe previously had her final USWNT game in September where many of her American teammates also gave tributes to the 2x World Cup champion. After Friday's game versus the Washington Spirit, the OL Reign have one more regular season match versus the Chicago Red Stars. If the OL Reign can get a win along with a North Carolina Courage draw/loss or Las Vegas Aces draw/loss, they'll advance to the NWSL postseason for one last run at the NWSL shield with Rapinoe.