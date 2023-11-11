Megan Rapinoe and her OL Reign teammates seek to win the NWSL championship over New Jersey/New York Gotham for manager Laura Harvey

The OL Reign will take on the New Jersey/New York Gotham for the NWSL championship in what will be star Megan Rapinoe's final game. Even with the 2x World Cup winner playing her last professional soccer game, Rapinoe and her team want to win the game for manager Laura Harvey possibly more than anyone else.

Harvey was the first manager for the Reign in their inaugural season back in 2013. She coached the Reign from 2013-2017 before returning since the 2021 season. Rapinoe has been with Harvey the whole time, having played for the Reign since 2013.

Ahead of the championship game, Rapinoe spoke on what makes Harvey such a good coach.

“She doesn’t really have an ego like that, and really wants that collaboration, and really relies especially on us older players to be her lieutenants out there,” Megan Rapinoe said. “She’s always pulling us in and wanting our opinion, and allowing us the space to be f—ing annoying and ask a million questions all the time. But she empowers us to do that,” via Claire Watkins of Just Women's Sports.

“I think being a coach is really difficult,” teammate Sofia Huerta added. “It’s really hard to have success as a coach, because when the team loses, it’s your fault. [But] the team wins, and the players played amazing. I think it’s hard to be in that position. There’s a lot of turnover, I don’t think a lot of people are on your side. But we’re on Laura’s side. She’s a good coach, she’s really one of the main reasons we’re here.”

If the Reign defeat the Gotham, it will be their first NWSL championship in franchise history. The match kicks off at 5 p.m. PST.