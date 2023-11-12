Megan Rapinoe suffered a non-contact injury during the early stages of OL Reign's NWSL final against Gotham FC.

Megan Rapinoe planned to play her last pro game for the OL Reign in the NWSL championship against Gotham FC. The start of the game brought competitive action, but no one could have been prepared for what happened to Rapinoe during the opening minutes. The women's soccer star suffered a non-contact injury that saw her exit the field.

Megan Rapinoe gets injured in final NWSL game

Rapinoe and her teammates had a clear vision for how they wanted the NSWL final to go: win for Laura Harvey. Harvey has been the OL Reign manager since 2013. She left in 2017 and returned four years later. Rapinoe has been with the veteran coach for her entire Reign career.

Unfortunately, the veteran soccer star will not be able to finish playing the championship game. However, her early contributions will not go to waste. Gotham FC has an early lead. Yet, OL Reign is still in the game with the second half remaining to be played.

Ali Krieger leads Gotham's attack. Like Rapinoe, the championship game will be her last before she enters retirement. Krieger said before the game that she feels honored to share the moment with Rapinoe.

Rapinoe leaves professional soccer with a highly decorated career. She has too many accolades to name, but here are a few worthy of mentioning: two-time World Cup champion, Olympic gold medalist, USWNT co-captain, and 2019 FIFA Player of the Year.

Megan Rapinoe is a legend in the sport whose toughness and competitive spirit will be forever etched in history. Rapinoe's injury is not a bitter end. Rather, it is a symbol of her resilience and supreme effort to be the best soccer player she can be.

Regardless of how the NWSL final finishes, both teams have tremendous respect for each other as the soccer world celebrates the accomplishments of two legends.