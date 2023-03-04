The Washington Spirit have signed 15-year-old phenom Chloe Ricketts for the upcoming season, making her the youngest player in NWSL history when she steps out onto the pitch this summer.

According to a press release, Rickets signed a three-year deal (which includes a team option in 2026). The deal comes after a new mechanism instituted was by the league where players under 18 years old can sign with a team. They can’t be traded without their or their parents’ consent ahead of their 18th birthday.

Ricketts said she is ready to start her professional career in a press release from the team.

“The opportunity to join the Washington Spirit on a professional contract is a dream come true,” Ricketts said. “I’m looking forward to continuing my development as a player and individual with the great resources here in the District. Having the chance to work with Dawn Scott (Performance, Medical and Innovation) and Head Coach Mark Parsons as I begin my professional career is exciting, and I can’t wait to do my part in contributing to the club’s success… Now, let’s go win another championship!”

In a busy NWSL offseason, the team was equally as excited to bring in Ricketts after she apparently did well when working out with the team before signing with the Spirit.

“This season, we remain very focused on building a roster that can help us succeed now while also investing in the future,” said Head Coach Mark Parsons. “Chloe has shown great quality with and without the ball and has an incredible intensity in everything she does. The vision and infrastructure of our club make this signing possible, and we are look forward to Chloe developing and becoming an important player and teammate for our team.”