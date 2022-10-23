Goodbye T-Bar: Dominik Dijakovic has a fan in NXT’s Shawn Michaels

Paul “Triple H” Levesque has righted many of the booking wrongs his Father-in-Law, Vince McMahon, decided to put upon the WWE Universe. He brought back about a dozen superstars from Bray Wyatt to Hit Row, Johny Gargano, Karrion Kross, The Good Brothers, and even the future members of Damage CTRL, brought prolonged wrestling matches back to WWE television, and even shook up the “Premium Live Event” strategy in a major way with the addition of WarGames to the Survivor Series card.

Did you like Max Dupri? Most members of the WWE Universe didn’t either, which is why Levesque dropped the character and changed the former Eli Drake back to LA Knight. How about the decision to tone down the presentations of Shotzi and GUNTHER? Levesque fixed those, too, giving Shotzi her tank back and bringing Giovanni Vinci up to the main roster to reform Imperium in the “correct” way. Though some folks may still have the occasional gripe, most notably the decision to keep Pete Dunne in the Butch character, for the most part, Trips has played “The Game” about as well as any new booker could hope to.

And yet, Levesque hasn’t gotten around to fixing all of Mr. McMahon’s mistakes, with one performer specifically having been stuck with a particularly tough go in a gimmick that hasn’t worked in years: Dominik Dijakovic.

After a fun run in NXT that looked like it would set up an interesting floor for his main roster run, Dijakovic found himself stuck in one of the worst-executed factions in recent professional wrestling history, Retribution, where he was placed behind a weird Bane mask and given the name T-Bar for… some reason. Though the group got a little bit of love early on for the sheer novelty of a group of underutilized stars banding together to fight “the McMan,” the entertainment value rapidly fell off with each subsequent appearance, leading to the group being dropped entirely in March of 2021 with everyone but seemingly Dijakovic being handed something else to do, even if it wasn’t always great (Mace).

Fortunately, T-Bar’s time in the sun may soon be done, as Shawn Michaels essentially let it out of the bag that Dijakovic could soon call NXT home once more during his post-Halloween Havoc media call.

Shawn Michaels is a fan of T-Bar’s NXT character.

When asked about the not-so-subtle decision to include a burning T-Bar mask in the Halloween Havoc video material, Michaels effectively let it be known that Dijakovic, in one name or another, will likely be on NXT in the not-too-distant future, as transcribed by Fightful.

“That’s one of the things, it’s not like we don’t see what goes on out there in the social media world and the sort of shaking of the fist at different things that were done with different characters over the years and we do what we can here creatively to kind of nudge nudge, wink wink, we see you and we hear you,” Michaels said. “Look, I would love to be able to take credit for that but I’ve got a pretty good head writer here that comes up with some pretty snazzy stuff in Johnny Russo. … That was just something he mentioned, a quick tease, and I thought that’s fantastic.”

“So, look, I mean, I guess I’ve already given a bunch away but when you get a talent that is very talented, and we felt like was just coming into his own here in NXT prior, and then from our perspective, again, the pandemic and everything happened and there were a lot of quick changes and we lost a lot of people. And then over time they found out ‘okay, well, we’re not maybe sure how we’re going to finish the story they’re in.’ And anytime they’re willing to allow us to have the opportunity to have them back… We look at it, again, and I don’t mean it in a bad way, but we find that as like a fun new toy. To be able to take guys with that much talent… I think one of the things that we certainly try to do here or certainly are going to try to do as much in the future, again, do our best anyway, is not insult the fans and not pretend like somebody wasn’t who they were a short time ago. But just sort of connect the dots, get you thinking, teasing it, and making you feel like ‘what’s going to happen?’ And then obviously down the road we surprise you and you think that it’s cool and it works.”

Will Dijakovic make his return on the fallout edition of NXT post-Halloween Havoc? Only time will tell but needless to say, it’s nice to know T-Bar will soon be a thing of the past.