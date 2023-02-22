After securing a predictable win over the tag team of Endris Enofe and Malik Blade in a non-title match, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, collectively known as the NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus, found themselves in the ring with a pair of suspiciously dressed young men holding a sheet cake. (Rightfully) assuming this was some sort of a trick by Pretty Deadly, the duo were informed that this, February 21st, was actually the two-year anniversary of when Elton Prince and Kit Wilson beat the duo for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship – even if that match technically didn’t take place until February 25th according to Cagematch.

Understandably angry, Gallus smashed the duo with cake and then flipped them out of the ring, only to take chair shots to the back from the actual Pretty Deadly, who really want their belts back.

Chasing the duo to the back, McKenzie Mitchell attempted to get a word in with the duo but quickly found that they weren’t in the mood.

“Where are they? Where are they?” Coffey asked before he took the mic from Mitchell. “Pretty Deadly, that’s taking the p*ss. You two, you just marked your cards, we’re going to remind you whose kingdom you live in.”

After playing pool with Gallus for hours, it’s clear Pretty Deadly would love another match with Coffey and Wolfgang and another run at the NXT World Tag Team Championships. After their prank, it’s clear Gallus want to get on their hands on Prince and Wilson too; whether that happens inside or outside of a ring, however, remains to be seen.