Julius Creed saves his brother’s career at NXT Halloween Havoc

As Vic Joseph and Booker T mentioned multiple times com commentary before, during, and even after their scheduled bout at NXT Halloween Havoc, the match between Julius Creed and Damon Kemp wasn’t going to be about suplexes, arm drags, or even chokeholds.

Granted, those moves may or may not have been utilized in the match, as Creed is a certified suplex specialist due to his amateur background from his time at Duke, but neither of these superstars were looking to secure a pinfall victory or a submission in their match at WWE Halloween Havoc, likely because their particular contest can’t be won via pinfall or submission. No, to win the day at Halloween Havoc and either save or end the career of Brutus Creed, one of the performers needed to put the other in an ambulance and shut the door – an outcome that’s easier said than done.

Fortunately for Brutus, his brother came correct, and he won’t be filing for unemployment anytime soon as a result.

Brawling in the ring, outside of the ring, around the ambulance, and even in a wheelchair, which is innovative for sure, Julius put his hand and head on the line to keep his brother’s career alive as Kemp swung away with the doors, his “Brutus” chair, and even the occasional tossed pumpkin but in the end, experience won out, as Julius beat down his former friend to an impressive degree before sending him on a one-way trip to the hospital to have his wounds tended to and his NXT career re-evaluated.