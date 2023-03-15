A multifaceted writer who can be read at Heavy, Fansided, Philadelphia Sports Network, and right here at ClutchPoints. Are you ready to read about wrestling? Well, you've come to the right place, brother.

After attempting to do yet another open challenge for his North American Championship, a match blown up by persistent fighting among the members of the NXT Universe, Wes Lee had to be pulled aside by Shawn Michaels to request he, you know, offer up championship matches like a normal person.

“Wes, Wes, look, you know I love you, alright?” Michaels said. “But these open challenges are killing us. It’s chaos every week, man, you need to help me out with that, man; come on.”

When Lee refused, suggesting that he needs to challenge himself whenever possible, Michaels asserted that his champion doesn’t need to prove himself.

“With all due respect, sir, I disagree,” Lee added. “I have to prove myself, and you, more than anyone, should understand what I’m going through. Proving yourself day in and day out, especially after you became a champion. As a matter of fact, I feel like I need to prove myself even more and at Stand and Deliver, I want 10 of the best.

“Wes, I can’t give you ten,” Michael understandably said. “But look, I’ll meet you halfway, alright? Four guys, we’ll make it a Fatal Fiveway at stand and deliver, alright? You pick the four. We got a deal?”

“We can do that,” Lee said. “I appreciate you, sir.

Can Wes Lee hold things down and retain his title against four of the best talents the NXT Universe has to offer? Only time will tell, but the more Lee plays with fire, the better chance he has of getting burned.