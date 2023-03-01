After securing a win in his North American Championship open challenge against a returning Nathan Frazier, Wes Lee went to the back to catch up with Kelly Kincaid about a very interesting open to NXT. How, Kincaid asked, was Lee feeling about his big-time win and the brawl that occurred before the bell rang?

“Pain, I’ve got some pain in my back,” Lee said. “Nathan really brought it to me with that Superplex, but tonight was just full of a lot of surprises. I’m surprised that half of the locker room was vying for my North American Championship. I saw Edris and Malik fighting their way through the pile, and they’re from the tag team division. Then I saw Axium fighting, then I saw Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak stop him, only to be stopped by Hank Walker. And then Dabba Kato made his way through the entire pile right before he was stopped by good old Apollo. But then, I was extremely surprised when Nathan decided to return to challenge for my North American Championship. He almost walked away with it because I was not expecting it, but as we can see, the North American Championship still lives on the Wes Side.”

How, Kincaid wondered, did Lee feel after watching a dozen, maybe more, performers attempt to duke it out on the way to the ring in order to answer his challenge?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Dope,” Lee said. “I mean, the more the merrier, because over on the Wes Side, we are very, very generous, and I still have plenty of opportunities for anyone who really wants it, so if you think you can stop me, step up. I’ll be chillin’ on the Wes Side.”

While there’s no word yet on whether or not Wes Lee will run another North American Championship match at Roadblock or if someone else will step up in a more formal capacity, it’s clear the Rascally NXT standout isn’t stepping down from a challenge.