After helping to call Meiko Satomura’s match against Zoey Stark on NXT, Roxanne Perez was asked by McKenzie Mitchell how she was feeling heading into her championship matchup next week at Roadblock.

“I feel ready,” Roxanne Perez said. “And honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever felt more ready in my whole life. Yes, Meiko is a living legend, she’s a trailblazer for women’s wrestling, but I don’t think she realizes that I’m not the competitor she stepped in the ring with a few months ago. I have worked to become a prodigy, and I am the NXT Women’s Champion. And next week, I’m going to show her.”

Before Perez could finish her thought, Satomura entered the frame and entered into a good old-fashioned stare down, signifying that despite being sparing partners earlier in the month, this title defense isn’t going to be a walk in the park for the 21-Year-old Champion.

Will Saromura be able to unseat Perez as NXT Champion? At Roadblock? Probably not, Perez is too hot, her in-ring efforts are too good, and the prospects of making it to WrestleMania weekend with the strap may prove too enticing for Mr. Shawn Michaels. With that being said, Tiffany Stratton did say she wants the NXT Women’s Championship elsewhere on the show, so who knows, maybe there could be the weirdness afoot in what should otherwise be a meat and potatoes match that sends things into the stratosphere heading into NXT’s biggest show of the year, Stand and Deliver. Stranger things have certainly happened.