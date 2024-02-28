Connections on New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on February 28, 2024.
NYT Connections Hints – February 28, 2024
Connections categories are color-coded by category, yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on February 28, 2024 to save some of your attempts.
Yellow Category: You need to have some culinary knowledge on this one. The words in this category are all types of a certain processed product. Personally, one word confused me here, but it’s still not impossible to figure out
Green Category: This time, some sports knowledge would come in handy. The words in this category aren’t sports themselves, however.
Blue Category: Flex your fashion knowledge in this category. The words in this category are all types of certain items people wear on the lower half of their bodies.
Purple Category: The words in this category would all be preceded by another word. As expected, this is the trickiest out of all of today’s answers, but not too far-fetched that it’s impossible to get.
NYT Connections Answers Today – February 28, 2024
Yellow Category: Cheeses, Familiarly
- American, Blue, Jack, Swiss
Green Category: Track and Field Equipment
- Hammer, Hurdle, Javelin, Pole
Blue Category: Kinds of Heels
- Cuban, Kitten, Stiletto, Wedge
Purple Category: Double ___
- Date, Dutch, Jeopardy, Space
The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty.
Connections is the NY Times’ many micro games, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.
