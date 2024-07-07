Connections on the New York Times has been a regular thing for many – maybe you, too! Here are some hints and the answers for the NYT Connections on July 7, 2024.

NYT Connections Hints – July 7, 2024

Connections categories are color-coded by category: yellow, green, blue, and purple, increasing in complexity and trickiness. Here are hints for today’s NYT Connections on July 7, 2024 to save some of your attempts.

Red Herring: I spent an embarrassingly long time trying to figure out a category that’s related to Mr. Freeze (of The Incredibles, yes). Do not be like me.

Yellow Category: If you paid attention to your basic science classes, this would click instantly.

Green Category: The words in this category are synonyms for something “secondary.”

Blue Category: These are all occupations, but think about how you would refer to them in a text message rather than in a formal manner.

Purple Category: If you’re a fan of a certain artist from the late 90s to the early 00s, this category is a cakewalk.

NYT Connections Answers Today – July 7, 2024

Yellow Category: Change States of Matter

Condense, Freeze, Melt, Vaporize

Green Category: Replacement

Alternate, backup, Cover, Sub

Blue Category: Slangy Names for Professions

Copper, Hack, Shrink, Suit

Purple Category: Mariah Carey Number One Hits

Fantasy, Hero, Honey, Someday

The New York Times Connections is a micro-game available on the New York Times. It resets at midnight every day, with a new set of words. Each puzzle only has one solution, and sometimes red herrings may be put to make it a little challenging. Upon solving a category, the color would be revealed, denoting its difficulty. In order, the difficulty rises from Yellow, Green, Blue, to Purple. You get four mistakes, and each puzzle only has one solution. Red herrings are common, so make sure you think your answer through.

Connections is the NY Times’ many microgames, which also includes what is arguably the most popular one: Wordle. Other games on the site include The Mini Crossword, Spelling Bee, Tiles, Letter Boxes, Sudoku, and Vertex, all of which refresh daily.

The puzzles are written by NY Times associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu who also makes the Crossword on the same site.

