If Liam and Noel Gallagher stage an Oasis reunion in 2025, there will not be joined by their other former bandmates.

Rumors of a 2025 Oasis reunion have been running rampant since The Times’ original report. They reported that the Gallagher brothers will hit the road in 2025 in honor of the 30th anniversary of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, their second album. These shows would include a 10-night stay at Wembley Stadium in London, England, shattering Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour record of eight shows there.

However, it was unclear how many of the past band members would be joining the Gallaghers. Oasis formerly included Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll in its lineup.

The Sun reports that Liam and Noel Gallagher will be the only returning Oasis band members for the reunion. Additionally, Noel’s High Flying Birds are rumored to step in as the backing band.

Is an Oasis reunion happening?

From 1991-2009, Oasis was on top of the rock world. They made their debut with their first album, Definitely Maybe, in 1994. The following year, they released their biggest album to date, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

After that, Oasis released five more albums and embarked on several headlining tours. In 2009, the band broke up after canceling their show at the V Festival in August.

This sparked a rivalry between the brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. For years, they took public shots at each other, signaling a reunion was never going to happen. However, it now appears that their differences have been put aside for this reunion tour.

An official announcement is still impending. The official Oasis X (formerly Twitter) account, as well as both Gallagher brothers, teased an announcement coming on August 27, 2024, at 8 am.

What have Liam and Noel Gallagher done since the breakup?

After Oasis broke up, both Liam and Noel Gallagher embarked on successful solo careers. Liam took nearly a decade before releasing his first solo album, As You Were, in 2017. Before that, he recorded two albums with Beady Eye (Different Gear, Still Speeding, and BE). He also released an album with John Squire in 2024.

Noel formed the High Flying Birds in 2010. Together, they have released four studio albums, including Council Skies, in 2023. The High Flying Birds also opened for U2 on the European leg of their 2017 Joshua Tree Tour. Gallagher previously opened for U2 on their PopMart Tour as a part of Oasis in 1997.

In 2019, U2 played another leg of the Joshua Tree anniversary tour in Oceania and Asia. The High Flying Birds opened for some of their shows in New Zealand and Australia.

In live concerts, both Gallagher brothers play a lot of Oasis songs. For example, Liam’s recent Reading Festival set was predominantly Oasis songs. The only one that was not was a cover of the Beatles’ “I Am the Walrus.”

On August 4, 2024, Noel played a show at the V Festival. The show opened with 10 songs from his solo catalog. Nine of the rest of the set were Oasis songs. He also performed a cover of Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart.”