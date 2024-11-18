Ahead of the highly-anticipated reunion tour, Oasis member Liam Gallagher has a “massive announcement incoming.”

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to tease the news. Since making the post, he has not shared anything else that is seemingly related to it.

But what could it be? Perhaps Oasis is getting ready to release new music. After all, Gallagher recently said he was “blown away” by the new material he has heard. Before that, he said that a new Oasis album is “already finished.”

The band has not released new material since 2008's Dig Out Your Soul, their seventh studio album. Before that, they released hit albums like Definitely Maybe, (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, and Be Here Now.

It is also possible that Oasis will be announcing more dates of their reunion tour, which is set to commence in July 2025. The band's itinerary for their upcoming tour has continued to grow since it was announced in August 2024.

Oasis' upcoming reunion tour

After 16 years, Oasis will hit the road for their upcoming tour in 2025. The tour was announced days before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, on August 27, 2024.

Initially, they only announced a European leg of the tour, starting in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4. They will also visit the Gallagher brothers' hometown of Manchester, England, before performing in London, England; Edinburgh, Scotland; and Dublin, Ireland.

After that, Oasis will visit North America for a nine-show leg of the tour. They will return to London, England, for two more shows on September 27 and 28 before heading to Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Currently, the reunion tour is slated to run for 38 shows from July 4 to November 23, 2025. Cage the Elephant, Richard Ashcroft, and Cast have been announced as some of the band's openers for it.

The reunion comes after the band's initial break up in 2009. They split after Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher's relationship fell apart. The band pulled out of shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine in 2009, resulting in Noel leaving the band.

He went on to form the High Flying Birds, who have remained together since 2010. They will go on a hiatus now that Oasis is getting back together. Liam and the remaining Oasis members formed a new group, Beady Eye, and remained together until 2014. They released two studio albums during their run.

Things seem to be better between the brothers ahead of the Oasis reunion. They will have to stay united through the 38-show tour in 2025.