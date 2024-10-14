After Saturday Night Live (SNL) poked fun at Oasis' Liam and Noel Gallagher ahead of their reunion tour, the “Wonderwall” singer fired back.

On X, formerly Twitter, Gallagher was asked for his thoughts on the sketch. He was not amused by it and asked, “Are they meant to be comedians?”

A different fan asked what he thought of SNL's impression of Oasis' leading men. He simply replied, “Excruciating.”

During the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, they did a sketch where Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson played Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher. They joined Colin Jost and Michael Che for the Weekend Update segment.

Throughout the interview, they constantly bickered like little children while making puns out of the band's songs. It is poking fun at the brothers' long-lasting feud ahead of the reunion.

At least they agreed on the best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Rugrats characters. It is “proper brother stuff,” as Noel says in the sketch.

Fans will find out next year if the brothers will feud like that during their forthcoming tour. Liam Gallagher revealed he and Noel are not doing interviews together ahead of the Oasis reunion tour. This is a precaution taken to prevent drama.

The latest SNL episode was hosted by Ariana Grande. Another rock legend, Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks, was the musical guest. The other sketches included a Jennifer Coolidge Maybelline advertisement and a Family Feud cold open.

Oasis' long-awaited reunion tour

In 2025, Oasis will embark on their first concert tour in 16 years. The band previously broke up in 2009 after pulling out of shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine.

After the latter cancelation, Noel Gallagher left the band and formed the High Flying Birds. Liam and the rest of the Oasis band members formed a new group, Beady Eye, and remained together until 2014.

The tour consists of 32 shows from July 4, 2025, to November 8, 2025. It will begin with two shows in Cardiff, Wales, on July 4 and 5. They will then play five shows in their hometown of Manchester, England, from July 11-20.

Oasis will then head to London, England, for their first five shows at Wembley Stadium. They will return to the venue on September 27 and 28 to perform two more shows at the venue.

They are also set to perform in other European countries like Scotland, Ireland, and Scotland. Oasis also announced a North American leg of the tour.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour will conclude in Australia. They will play four shows across Melbourne and Sydney from October 31 to November 8.

The reunion was announced before the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe. Oasis' debut album was released on August 29, 1994, and featured hit songs like “Live Forever” and “Supersonic.”

It helped launch them to stardom. One year later, they released (What's the Story) Morning Glory? The album featured the introduction of a new drummer, Alan White.

Throughout the rest of their run, Oasis released five more studio albums. Their last, Dig Out Your Soul, was released in 2008. They embarked on eight tours during their initial run together.