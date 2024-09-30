Oasis continues adding dates to their 2025 reunion tour, announcing that they will play five shows in North America.

On September 30, 2024, at 8 am ET, the band announced the new slew of dates. This comes after speculation that they would extend the tour beyond Europe, thanks to a Times Square billboard. Cage the Elephant will open for them during this leg.

“America. Oasis is coming,” the announcement began. “You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

Next year, after playing two shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, Oasis will head to North America to play five shows. They will begin with a show in Toronto, Canada, before playing in Chicago, Illinois; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Pasadena, California; and Mexico City, Mexico.

Pre-sale ballots are open for fans. Those who submit requests will find out if they are invited to the pre-sale, which will take place on Thursday, October 3, by Tuesday, October 1. The general sale will commence at “midday” local time to the venue.

The reunion tour will be Oasis’ first since 2009. After 15 years apart, Noel and Liam Gallagher have made up and will hit the road together.

They initially broke up after missing two festival gigs—the V Festival and Rock en Seine—in August 2009. After the second cancellation, Noel announced his departure from the band. He would form the High Flying Birds while Liam continued with the remaining Oasis members to form Beady Eye. After Beady Eye broke up in 2014, Liam went on a solo career, even touring Oasis’ debut album, Definitely Maybe, for its 30th anniversary.

Oasis’ 2025 tour dates

You can find the full slate of tour dates on Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour, including their recently announced North America dates. Bolded dates indicate the North American shows that were just announced.

July 4-5: Principality Stadium (Cardiff, Wales)

July 11-2, 16, 19-20: Heaton Park (Manchester, England)

July 25-26, 30, August 2-3: Wembley Stadium (London, England)

August 8-9, 12: Murrayfield Stadium (Edinburgh, Scotland)

August 16-17 Croke Park (Dublin, Ireland)

August 24: Rogers Stadium (Toronto, Canada)

August 28: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

August 31: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)

September 8: Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)

September 12: Estadio GNP Seguros (Mexico City, Mexico)

September 27-28: Wembley Stadium (London, England)

How much are tickets?

The official prices for the North American leg of Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour are unknown. However, the band released a statement announcing that they will not be using the controversial dynamic ticket pricing for the sales. This means the ticket prices will remain stagnant.

“Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America,” the statement began. “It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable.

“But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans,” the statement continues.

The band then acknowledged the problems European fans faced with ticket sales. They made the decision to “hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”