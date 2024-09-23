Liam Gallagher does not care what fans think of his voice after the Oasis singer's performance at Wembley Stadium ahead of the band's 2025 reunion tour.

He recently got flak for his performance before the championship fight between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Gallagher performed three of Oasis' biggest hits, “Rock ‘n' Roll Star,” “Supersonic,” and “Cigarettes & Alcohol.”

First, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to shame fans who were talking about giving their Oasis reunion tour tickets away after the performance.

“To all those s*******s” who were crying about my ANGELIC TONES last night, you ain't real fans, [you're] just IMPOSTERS, and if you do have tickets you wanna get rid of, I'll gladly take them off your hands,” his post began, continuing, “We don't want the likes of you at our concerts nxt year any way LF**KING.”

Minutes later, he posted an image of a bird sitting on a branch.”You will not stop me from singing my song,” the picture reads. “I will sing it forever.”

Ultimately, Liam Gallagher is 52 years old—he celebrated his birthday on the same day as the Wembley performance—singing songs he first performed 30 years ago. Voices change, but Liam Gallagher still sounds similar to his old self.

The following night, Gallagher performed a gig on his Definitely Maybe Anniversary Tour. During each show, he performs all of the tracks from Oasis' debut album.

He performed a 16-song show on September 22, 2024, in Attard, Malta. Gallagher's show concludes with a slew of the band's biggest songs, “Supersonic,” “Slide Away,” and “Live Forever,” as well as a cover of the Beatles' “I Am the Walrus.”

Liam Gallagher and the 2025 Oasis reunion tour

Next year, Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform an Oasis reunion tour. The tour consists of 19 shows as of now in Europe. These mark the first performances by the band since 2009.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour will begin on July 4, 2025, with a show in Cardiff, Wales. They will then perform in Manchester and London, England, before going to Scotland and Ireland. The tour is set to conclude with two final shows at Wembley Stadium on September 27 and 28, 2025.

Whether or not more dates are announced remains to be seen. Oasis originates from Manchester, England, so it makes sense that they are playing European shows first. Perhaps visits to North America are coming next.

The band first broke up in 2009 after canceling several shows. The second, which was at the Rock en Seine Festival, marked Noel Gallagher's departure from the band.

In turn, Liam Gallagher continued on with the remaining Oasis members, forming Beady Eye. They remained together until 2014, releasing two albums during that period.

Noel Gallagher, meanwhile, started the High Flying Birds. They were formed in 2010, releasing four studio albums since their formation. They have also opened for U2 on their 2017 Joshua Tree Tour (and some of their dates on the 2019 leg of the tour).

Oasis' reunion is one of the biggest pop culture moments ever. While their tour will not be the Eras Tour, the reunion between the Gallagher brothers is a history-making moment in music.