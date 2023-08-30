In a new interview, former Oasis singer Noel Gallagher discussed his friendship with U2's Bono — defending him from critics.

Speaking to Shuffle (via Sunday World), Gallagher recalled a time he triggered Bono's FOMO. He had lunch with Bruce Springsteen and sent Bono a photo. “And, of course, Bono — you might not know this — has got crippling fear of missing out. And his wife [Ali Hewson] called me and said, ‘When you sent him that photograph he couldn’t handle the fact that you two were in Spain having the time of your life and he wasn’t there.'”

He continued, “Then Bono was asking, ‘What were you talking about? and I said, ‘We were f**king slagging you off!’”

But at the end of the day, the two iconic singers are pals. “He’s great. He’s one of my dearest friends. He gets a lot of flack, but I f**king love him,” Gallagher said of his friendship with Bono. “I’ve been on tour with him and do you know what is amazing about U2, when a band gets to that level usually your entire operation is run by Americans. U2’s operation is entirely run by Irish people, all of it. It’s like a mass exodus when they go on tour. It’s like there was a bigger exodus than there was during the Famine.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“There’s f**king hundreds of them. There’s about 300 Irish people on tour, it’s unbelievable,” he said.

“I’ll tell you what, I was on tour with them for the best part of a year and I have only just recovered. It was really great fun, they are really great people and I love them dearly.”

Noel Gallagher is currently on tour with his High Flying Birds, but he did open for U2 on their “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour in 2017 (and the 2019 leg). In turn, he had Bono's son's band, Inhaler, as an opening act in 2019. Bono and U2 are currently gearing up for a residency in Las Vegas, celebrating Achtung Baby at the MSG Sphere.