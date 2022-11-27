Published November 27, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Odell Beckham Jr. caused a bit of a stir on social media on Sunday, firing off some cryptic tweets over an apparent incident that occurred that morning. Shortly after, a video of Beckham Jr. being escorted through what was reportedly Miami airport by security guards emerged online, suggesting that was what the free-agent wide receiver had been tweeting about. A video posted by another American Airlines passenger on Sunday showed Beckham being led away by three members of airport security.

Dear @AmericanAir why did #OdellBeckhamJr get police escorted off our flight? Why did we all have to get off because of it? We never left yet? @TMZ is gonna have info on this. pic.twitter.com/OxwQ5k8Sjz — Chris Daly (@ctopherd) November 27, 2022

The Twitter user who provided the video, Chris Daly, indicated that he was waiting to take off on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles. The plane was reportedly taxiing before returning to the gate “because of a problem.”

NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared the full report of the airport incident, via the Miami-Dade Police Department. In the statement from police, it was reported that Beckham refused to fasten his seatbelt and “appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness” before the plane took off.

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

Flight attendants called for emergency services out of fear that Beckham Jr.’s condition would worsen during the five-hour flight from Miami to Los Angeles. He was reportedly asked to leave the aircraft several times, refusing each time, before the plane had to be entirely de-boarded.

He tweeted four times about the incident Sunday morning but did not elaborate on what actually went down, leaving fans curious as to what was going on.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the NFL’s hottest topics of late, having been linked to various teams in need of depth at the wide receiver position ahead of playoff or Super Bowl pushes. The Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills are among the teams interested in OBJ.