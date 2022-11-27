From the opening week of the 2022 NFL season, Odell Beckham Jr. has made a huge spectacle of his free agency plans. Say what you will about how visible his flirtations were with several teams throughout the year, but he now finds himself as the belle of the ball with most teams hoping for an opportunity to dance with him.
At least three teams are slated to get that chance with OBJ – the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills, in that order. The schedule via NFL insider Ian Rapoport looks as follows:
Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He’ll also visit the Bills.
Gerard Samillano ·
Gerard Samillano ·
While there are additional teams that could be added to the mix, those visits are the only confirmed ones at this point, sources say.
The delay in joining a team was in large part due to his recovery from his torn ACL suffered during the 2022 Super Bowl. However, it’s also worked out to allow him to pick a team with a serious shot at another Super Bowl run.
Had Odell Beckham Jr. re-upped with the Rams early, he’d be working his way back into game shape for a team that’s spiraled out of the playoff picture. Instead, he gets his pick of the best situations who all want a piece of a Super Bowl-proven wide receiver who isn’t afraid of the big moments.