Published November 27, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

From the opening week of the 2022 NFL season, Odell Beckham Jr. has made a huge spectacle of his free agency plans. Say what you will about how visible his flirtations were with several teams throughout the year, but he now finds himself as the belle of the ball with most teams hoping for an opportunity to dance with him.

At least three teams are slated to get that chance with OBJ – the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills, in that order. The schedule via NFL insider Ian Rapoport looks as follows:

Beckham plans to visit the Giants on Thursday and Friday, sources informed of his plans say. After the weekend, Beckham will meet with with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He’ll also visit the Bills.