Published November 27, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are officially on, and by the looks of things, the Dallas Cowboys are the clear frontrunners. Dallas was among the many teams interested in acquiring the veteran wide receiver. Based on initial reports, Jerry Jones’ team are the favorites to land OBJ, an NFL executive told Adam Schefter.

“Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: “It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.””

Other teams interested in signing Odell Beckham Jr are the New York Giants and the Buffalo Bills. All three teams are in need of wide receiver depth, including the Cowboys. Adding OBJ to a core with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup should make life a lot easier for the rest of the offense.

The only reason why the Cowboys (or any team for that matter) hasn’t signed Odell Beckham Jr. yet is due to his injury. The wide receiver was dealing with an ACL tear he suffered in the Super Bowl last season. Now that’s he’s cleared to play, OBJ is now weighing his options on where to go.

The rest of the league now waits with bated breath for Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision. Will he join the Cowboys? Or will he be teaming up with Josh Allen in Buffalo? The next few weeks will drastically alter the entire NFL landscape. Stay tuned.