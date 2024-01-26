Odell Beckham Jr. is a wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens. Let's meet Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Lauren Wood.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-girlfriend is Lauren Wood. The pair didn't make much of their relationship public, but a rumor that Odell was in a new relationship with Kim Kardashian in 2023 confirmed the split. Odell prefers to keep his life private, but Wood went public with the pair's romance in November 2019.

Odell was born in Baton Rouge, La., and played college football for the LSU Tigers. He was a starter in the 2012 BCS National Championship Game and won the Paul Hornung Award in 2013.

He was a First-Team All-American in 2013 and declared for the draft. The New York Giants drafted Odell with the 12th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Odell became the first player to record 75 receptions, 1,100 yards, and 10 touchdowns in his rookie season. He also broke the rookie record for average receiving yards per game.

Odell's most legendary highlight came in Week 12 when he made a one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys. He won the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.

He was the fastest player in NFL history to reach 200 receptions and 4,000 career receiving yards. Odell recorded his first 100-reception season and playoff appearance in 2016. He was a Pro Bowler in his first three seasons and was a second-team All-Pro twice.

Odell's success with the Giants ended after that, but he went on to sign with the Cleveland Browns and then the Los Angeles Rams midway through the 2021 season. Beckham Jr. went on to win his first Super Bowl at the end of the season. Odell is now making another Super Bowl run with the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens.

Let's learn about a big part of Odell's life, post-Giants, his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood.

Odell Beckham Jr's relationship with Lauren Wood

Congrats to Odell Beckham & Lauren Wood! They’re expecting a bundle of joy! 🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/EqWv34TbNQ — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) November 22, 2021

It's unclear when Odell and Lauren began dating, but they went public on Instagram in November 2019. She posted photos of her and Odell to wish him a happy birthday. The couple went public at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in February 2020.

The couple occasionally gave each other a shoutout on Instagram, but they didn't speak about their relationship past that. Odell was interviewed in GQ magazine in 2019, where he stated that he would keep that part of his life private.

“You never hear about the woman I'm dating or anything like that. And you won't. I don't need to give you that,” he said. “You want to talk about my job, football? We can talk about that. But this is my personal life. There are two separate lines. So I always try to keep that.”

Lauren Wood is more than just Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-girlfriend. She is also the mother to his child, as Lauren announced the news in November 2021. She shared photos from a maternity shoot featuring Odell's arms wrapped around her baby bump. Odell posted the same image with the caption, “My gift won't be wrapped under a tree this year, but I can't wait to meet you.”

Who is Lauren Wood?

Lauren is a model, fitness trainer, and actress. She appeared on Wild ‘n' Out, an improv comedy show on MTV, between 2014-2016.

She has 1.7 million followers on Instagram and is endorsed by brands such as Novex, Pretty Little Thing, Fashion Nova, and Hot Miami Styles. Despite her celebrity status, she may be most known as Odell Beckham's ex-girlfriend.

Lauren has kept her celebrity more low-key since becoming a mother. She seems to have not taken the news well of Odell being linked to Kim Kardashian. She posted subliminal messages on social media after the rumors came to light.

The first post read, “Things money can't buy: manners, morals, respect, character, common sense, trust, patience, class, integrity, love.” She followed up with another post, “Before you heal someone, ask him if he’s willing to give up the things that make him sick.”

Considering Odell's desire to keep his life private, we have no reason to believe that he is currently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian. Nevertheless, this is all we know about Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, Lauren Wood.