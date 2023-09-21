Odell Beckham Jr.'s ex, Lauren Wood, seemingly called out her relationship with her NFL ex in a new social media post amid romance rumors with Kim Kardashian. Wood posted a couple of subliminal messages onto her Instagram account Wednesday.

The first post read, “Things money can't buy: manners, morals, respect, character, common sense, trust, patience, class, integrity, love.” She followed up with another post that read: “Before you heal someone, ask him if he’s willing to give up the things that make him sick.”

“Sometimes when you change your perspective on problems, they solve themselves,” the third post read.

The model also uploaded three selfies to her profile with the caption, “Staying present in the moment is the closest you get to trusting the unknown.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

https://www.instagram.com/p/CxWj_1yP0Fz/

This is the first time since romance rumors between the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and the SKIMS founder Wood has posted anything that hinted at she and Odell's relationship. Wood and Odell sparked romance rumors in 2019, and confirmed their relationship in 2020 when they attended they attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Two years later they welcomed their son Zydn.

Odell and Kim have sparked romance rumors in the past week says a source.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a source told Us of Kim and Odell. “[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party.”

Odell also sparked romance rumors with her sister Khloé Kardashian back in 2016 but both of them shot it down.

“Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house—we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people. It's just kind of like…'dating'?” he said per Complex. “I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we've had.”

He continued: “Things go like that and then some other girl that I may have been talking to her about it, and now it's more drama, more commotion in my life. And I'm sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it's really not even a situation.”

“Sorry to burst your bubble,” the reality star wrote at the time. “When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy.”

TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2016

Kim was previously married to Kanye West and they share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. She previously was tied to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson but the two broke off their nine month romance in August 2022.