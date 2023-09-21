Has Odell Beckham Jr. dated a Kardashian before? Well, as romance rumors between the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver and Kim Kardashian heat up, the NFL star's relationship past is getting looked into and it may include Kim's sister Khloé.

Khloé and Odell were spotted together in photos published by TMZ back in 2016. In the photos, the reality star and athlete over Memorial Day Weekend seven years ago. However, it was later confirmed that the two did not date.

“They’re not dating,” a source close to The Kardashians Us Weekly at the time. “They were just flirting at a party.”

Khloé also shot down the rumor.

“Sorry to burst your bubble,” the reality star wrote at the time. “When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy.”

TWIMC: Sorry to burst your bubble. When a couple drinks, a little flirting and an invasion of privacy collide things may look crazy — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 1, 2016

Odell spoke up as well saying how they only just met at the party which was hosted by Drake and said that the photos messed up a romantic relationship he had at the time.

“Whoever was there taking the pictures inside of a private party, inside of a private-er, private-er area of the house—we were in the kitchen of the house, where there was only like 15 people. It's just kind of like…'dating'?” he said per Complex. “I just met this person. This is maybe the second conversation we've had.”

He continued: “Things go like that and then some other girl that I may have been talking to her about it, and now it's more drama, more commotion in my life. And I'm sitting here trying to explain my situation to somebody, and it's really not even a situation.”

Now, however him and Kim have been “hanging out” recently.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a source told Us of Kim and Odell. “[Odell has] also spent time with most of the Kardashian family over the years at events like the Met Gala [and] the White Party.”

Both Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. have children from their previous relationships. Kim was previously married to Kanye West and they share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Odell dated Lauren Wood and they share Zydn.