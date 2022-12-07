By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Odell Beckham Jr. saga has taken a strange turn in recent days. After a night out in Dallas on Monday and Beckham Jr. implying he would ink a deal with the Dallas Cowboys soon, owner Jerry Jones divulged information on Tuesday about the veteran wideout’s ACL recovery potentially holding up a possible deal. But, of course, this information leak may be a smokescreen. Still, regardless, the latest development in the free agent pursuit of Beckham Jr. comes from a cryptic tweet from the receiver’s Twitter account:

♟️ — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) December 7, 2022

While the image of a chess pawn is not a massive indicator of anything concrete, it does seem OBJ is being very calculated about his next move. The former LSU product was taken by the New York Giants with the 12th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. The veteran has been selected to three Pro Bowls from 2012 to 2014 and earned the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2012, per Pro Football Reference. Last year, Beckham Jr. was a sparkplug member of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the title game.

At this point, it does not seem any closure on the free agent’s decision is impending, but if Beckham Jr. wants to make an impact for a team in the 2022 NFL season, he is running out of time. Keep up with our coverage here at ClutchPoints as we learn more.