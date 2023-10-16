While Mortal Combat 1 was released just over a month ago, some if its most exciting news was just released. Omni-Man, from Robert Kirkman's Invincible arrives this November.

The trailer reveals just about everything any Invincible fan was hoping for. The anti-hero is seen beating down on Scorpion and Liu Kang in the trailer. Most of his power comes from quick and heavy punching attacks. Fans were treated to some callbacks from the Invincible shows' first season, where Omni-Man's power was on full display. The train kill is identical to what he did when demonstrating his power to his son Mark. Even the head squeeze until the opponent's eyes pop out is just like the attack on the Guardians of the Globe in the show's first episode.

To top it all off, J.K. Simmons, who voiced Omni-Man in the TV series is reprising his role in Mortal Kombat 1.

Omni-Man is a part of Mortal Kombat 1's Kombat Pack add-on. The add-on will eventually introduce several more iconic characters from pop culture for fans to look forward to. DC's Peacemakers arrives in the Winter of 2023/2024, and Homelander from The Boys will follow in Spring 2024. Several fan favorites are coming soon.

With Invincible season 2 set to premiere on November 3rd, Omni-Man's arrival to Mortal Kombat 1 couldn't have come at a better time. The excitement around the show's release is bound to create more excitement about Omni-Man's release in the game, and vice versa. Fans will have to hold in their excitement for just a few more weeks before Omni-Man arrives in the gaming world.

Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack costs $39.99 and is included as part of the Premium Edition of the game, which costs $109.99.

For more gaming news and features, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.