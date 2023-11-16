Will Ryan Day's Ohio State football program successfully steal Amaris Williams away from the Florida football squad led by Billy Napier?

The battle for the CFP National Championship is not the only thing going on before Thanksgiving. Some teams are thriving at present and are still reinforcing their squads for the future. This is exactly what is going down between Ryan Day's Ohio State football program and Florida football head coach Billy Napier. The two are in a heated battle. They are both trying to get a four-star player in their teams. He goes by the name of Amaris Williams.

The highly-touted defensive lineman had recently just visited the Ohio State football facilities, per Chad Simmons of On 3. This would be the second time that Amaris Williams visited Ryan Day. All of these trips might aim to figure out his fit after high school.

A lot of it apparently had to do with how well the Ohio State football squad is being run this season. Williams particularly likes the system that Larry Johnson has built. This might be able to make him thrive during his college football career. But, this might be a sign for Billy Napier to start making moves on the insanely good prospect from Clinton, Tennessee.

He has committed to the Florida football team but it seems like the tides have changed. This will be a big boost for the Buckeyes. It centers around how big of an impact Williams can have on any secondary. He is the 15th-best lineman in the class and is also the 100th-best player which speaks volumes about his ability to lead a defense. These are nothing more than speculations after a visit but it does look like a commitment flip is in the works.