Florida QB Graham Mertz broke a Tim Tebow record that few expected him to break vs. the LSU Tigers this weekend.

The Florida football team took on LSU in a close game on Saturday night. The 18th-ranked Tigers led late in the third quarter by just a field goal as Graham Mertz and the Gators put 28 points up on the scoreboard heading into the final quarter.

It was an eventful week for the Florida football faithful as the team's future rivalry game with Georgia football got an update. Florida football was predicted to lose both straight up and vs. the spread against LSU, but the team held close as the game unfolded.

On Saturday, Florida football and former Wisconsin football QB Graham Mertz did something that Tim Tebow previously held the record for in Gainesville. His ability to take care of the football has become legendary for Coach Billy Napier's team and that skill has become valuable over time for the Gators.

“Florida QB Graham Mertz has 204 consecutive pass attempts w/out an interception, breaking Tim Tebow's school record,” reporter Brett McMurphy wrote on X.

“Okay, don't jinx him Brett…” one fan wrote on X in response.

“Certainly means that UF is undefeated,” another fan added sarcastically.

As the third quarter wound down on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Mertz had completed 15-of-19 passes for 174 yards and a touchdown. His backfield mate Trevor Etienne, son of NFL star Travis, had 12 carries for 72 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn't enough to keep pace with the Bayou Bengals as LSU football led 38-28 with 2:18 to go in the third.

The Tigers scored 14 unanswered points after a Mertz keeper gave the Gators the lead.