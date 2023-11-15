Ohio State football WR Marvin Harrison Jr is earning plenty of Heisman Trophy praise from QB CJ Stroud and his head coach Ryan Day

Despite having some question marks on their roster, Ohio State football remains undefeated at 10-0 and is currently near the top of the College Football Playoff rankings. Their success would be unfathomable without star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, who is looking to edge out a splendid crop of quarterbacks for the Heisman Trophy.

And he is garnering plenty of support from fans and members of the Buckeyes community. “Marvin is the best player in the country. If he doesn’t win the Heisman, it’s rigged,” Houston Texans QB CJ Stroud said on Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, via Nick Schultz of On3.com. “I’m calling it now. If he does not win the Heisman, it is rigged.”

Those are strong words from the rookie sensation and two-time Heisman finalist. Stroud played with Harrison for two seasons, displaying excellent chemistry with the high-end WR prospect last year. Although his bias cannot be denied, there is a compelling case to be made in the 6-foot-4 junior's favor.

Harrison ranks second in the country with 12 receiving touchdowns and is making the most of every opportunity. His 59 receptions for 1,063 yards (a whopping 18.0 yards per catch) deserve to be highlighted more. Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day, also a partial individual on the matter, went by personal experience in his Heisman Trophy assessment.

Only four wide receivers have ever been awarded college sports' most iconic piece of hardware, so Marvin Harrison Jr. has an uphill battle ahead. Fortunately, a marquee matchup with Michigan in two weeks at Ann Arbor will present him with a prime chance to beef up his resume before the voting ballots are cast. In the meantime, Harrison should use all this praise as fuel for the Buckeyes' last stretch of the season.