Ohio State football wide receiver Emeka Egbuka could be returning today as the Buckeyes face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

It's been a good week for the Ohio State football program. Of course, all of this starts with the mess of trouble that the University of Michigan finds itself in. Then, in a bit of surprising news, the Buckeyes were the top ranked team in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the season. And now, just hours before kickoff in Week 10, the Buckeyes appear to be getting a dynamic playmaker back from injury.

Emeka Egbuka, a junior wide receiver who has already missed three games this season due to a lingering ankle injury, will likely be back as the Ohio State football team heads to New Jersey to face the 6-2 Rutgers Scarlet Knights, according to ESPN Insider Pete Thamel. In a tweet, Thamel states that Egbuka, who has warmed up each of the last two weeks but has not played, plans to play versus Rutgers barring a setback in warm-ups.

Emeka Egbuka's return would be a huge gift for a Buckeyes offense that is averaging fewer than 40 points per game for the first time since 2016. Egbuka, along with Marvin Harrison Jr., give the Buckeyes one of the top receiving duos in the country. Last year, Egbuka and Harrison Jr. combined for 151 receptions, 2,414 receiving yards, and 24 touchdowns. There's reason to believe that if Egbuka could remain at peak health the remainder of the season, the Ohio State offense can find their footing and maintain their number one ranking all the way up until they face Michigan in the final week of the regular season.

Ohio State can't just coast through this week's game, though. The Buckeyes are facing a stingy Rutgers defense, coached by Greg Schiano, that is currently top twenty in the country in points allowed per game.